'Star Wars: Eclipse' Could Still Be Happening — What's Going on With the Game?

By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 12 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET

Being a fan of Star Wars requires a lot of patience. With several movies, television series, and video games in development, the franchise can take a long time to release new stories. One of the projects that has been stuck in development for a long time is Star Wars: Eclipse.

What happened to Star Wars: Eclipse? Here's what we know about the issues that have affected the video game and when fans can expect to learn more about the title. It's been a long time since followers of the franchise heard anything about this new adventure that will take them back to the High Republic era.

What happened to 'Star Wars: Eclipse'?

According to a blog update by Quantic Dream, Star Wars: Eclipse remains in development, and fans can expect to learn more information about it during the upcoming months. The studio behind the game remains confident in its plans for its highly anticipated project. It takes a long time for a publisher to polish such a complex game. The first cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse was released at the end of 2021. Since then, players have been curious about the adventure's plot.

Star Wars is one of the pop culture juggernauts that is always surrounded by secrecy. Eclipse isn't the exception. Even if the trailer revealed some details about the atmosphere of the game, fans still don't know what the premise of the project is about. Master Yoda, one of the most popular characters from the galaxy far, far away, will be a part of Eclipse. Viewers have seen the Jedi Master across all eras of the franchise.

It's easy to understand why Star Wars fans could feel frustrated with Eclipse. Years go by, and a release date for the game can't be locked down by the studio. The update from Quantic Dream sounds promising, but it remains vague. The statement reads: "Of course, development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues, and we are eager to share more with you in the future."

'Star Wars: Eclipse' takes place during the High Republic era.

The Star Wars franchise tells stories across different eras of the galaxy far, far away. Eclipse will take place during the High Republic era, a time period that is essentially located a century before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Disney and Lucasfilm continue to expand the High Republic across books, television series, and video games. The Acolyte, a recent television adventure released on Disney+, also took place during this time period.

The High Republic looks very different from what audiences have come to expect out of the franchise. The Jedi Order as its peak, with countless Masters and apprentices keeping everyone safe from the evils of the galaxy. While Sith Lords weren't abundant, pirates and other powerful beings lurked in the dark. Star Wars: Eclipse could give fans the opportunity to explore the High Republic freely. The only thing left to do for Quantic Dream is to lock down a release date.