Why Was Steve Lawson Abruptly Removed from All Ministry Activities at Trinity Bible Church? "Effective immediately, Steven J. Lawson has been removed indefinitely from all ministry activities at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas."

Steve Lawson, the former lead preacher at Trinity Bible Church in Dallas and past president of OnePassion Ministries, was suddenly removed “indefinitely from all ministry activities” at the church, according to a Sept. 19, 2024, Instagram post shared by the church.

Steve, 73, had been part of Trinity Bible since 2018 but had been preaching for over 40 years in places like Ala. and Ark., as his previous OnePassion profile noted, per USA Today. He has since stepped down as president of OnePassion, leaving many asking: What happened to Steve Lawson? Well, the answer isn’t what folks were hoping for.

What happened to Steve Lawson from Trinity Bible Church in Dallas?

The elders at Trinity Bible Church agreed to remove Steve from ministry activities after he admitted to having “an inappropriate relationship” with an unidentified woman, as revealed in both a statement from OnePassion Ministries and an Instagram post shared by the church.

OnePassion “mournfully announced” Steve’s confession, calling it “a sin that disqualified him from ministry.” In light of this, Steve chose to step down from all his duties with OnePassion.

The church elders also shared a statement, “Effective immediately, Steven J. Lawson has been removed indefinitely from all ministry activities at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas,” adding that Steve had informed them of his inappropriate relationship with a woman.

While Steve will no longer be paid by the church, the elders said they’ll “pray for him with the goal of his personal repentance,” reminding everyone that “we are ALL sinners, and Jesus Christ came into the world to save sinners.”

OnePassion added in its statement, "Steve has confessed and regrets the damage he has caused to his family, the church, the reputation of OnePassion Ministries and most of all Jesus Christ."

Is Steve Lawson married?

Steve is married and has four children: three sons and a daughter, according to USA Today. He has served as pastor at multiple churches and authored over 30 books. Steve earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University, a Master of Divinity from The Master’s Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from Reformed Theological Seminary, per Scott Roberts' official website.

As shocking as the news may be for those who attended Steve’s sermons, reactions on social media have been mixed. Some have shown support, while others have been more critical.

On Facebook, a user named Vince called for the church to “be straightforward” and not “soften the language,” labeling Steve’s actions as "adultery." In response, Rachel commented, “If you knew the full situation, I’m sure you could say that in full confidence, but the reality is, you don’t. Nobody does.”