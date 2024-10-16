Home > Human Interest Suzanne Clark Simpson's Family Does Not Believe the Missing Mother of Four Is Alive "We feel confident there is a good chance of recovering Suzanne at that location." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 16 2024, 2:12 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Court TV (video still)

Police in San Antonio are searching for a missing mother who disappeared on the evening of Oct. 6, 2024, near Trinity University. Suzanne Clark Simpson, 51, was last seen outside of her home in the 500 block of East Olmos Drive by a neighbor. Earlier that evening she and her husband attended an event at The Argyle, an exclusive, members-only club, reported the San Antonio Express-News.

According to a surveillance photo, Suzanne was wearing a knee-length black dress and heels. She and her husband Brad Simpson share four children, ages 20, 18, 15, and 5. The morning after Suzanne vanished, her cell phone pinged off a tower near a business parking lot in Olmos Park at 7:15 a.m. Since she went missing, authorities have arrested her husband and began searching a landfill near the couple's home. What happened to Suzanne Clark Simpson? Here's what we know.



What happened to Suzanne Clark Simpson?

A neighbor told police that the night Suzanne disappeared, he overheard her and Brad arguing loudly outside of his window, reported CBS Austin. The fight turned physical, with Brad reportedly grabbing Suzanne around her torso as she appeared to try and run away. A few minutes later, the neighbor went outside with a flashlight to check on the couple. He quickly ran back to his house after hearing what sounded like screams coming from a nearby wooded area. Then there was silence.

An hour later, the neighbor spotted Brad leaving in his pickup truck. He didn't return for another hour or two. A family member told police they witnessed Brad hit Suzanne in her face, then "possibly push her into a wall." They also claimed to see a bruise on Suzanne's elbow and added that Brad had her cell phone at one point.

When interviewed by police, Brad was extremely difficult. Not only did he skip out on a follow-up interview, but Brad relocated to his ranch in Bandera. He appeared to leave his children behind. Three days after Suzanne vanished, police arrested Brad and charged him with two misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and unlawful restraint, per CBS News.

Police are searching a landfill close to Suzanne Clark Simpson's home for any evidence.

A family member of Suzanne's took to Facebook in order to provide a disappointing update a little over a week after she went missing. Barton Tinsley Simpson wrote that the Olmos Park Police Department (OPPD) have labeled this stage of the investigation as a "search stage." As such, they had begun searching a landfill in the San Antonio area. "We feel confident there is a good chance of recovering Suzanne at that location," wrote Barton.

He went on to say that "evidence, statements, and solid police investigation have led us there." At a vigil for her daughter, Barbara Clark said that an hour before she disappeared, Suzanne revealed to her mother that Brad had been physically abusive. "She called me up and told me the things that Brad had done to her physically," said Barbara. Evidently, Suzanne said the abuse was connected to his drinking.