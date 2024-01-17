Home > Television Animal Planet's 'Tanked' Was Canceled After 15 Seasons Due to Poor Ratings Animal Planet canceled the TV show 'Tanked' back in 2019, but some fans of the show still can't believe it's no longer on the air. What happened? By Joseph Allen Jan. 17 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Animal Planet

Even good things can't last forever. Tanked was an Animal Planet series that followed a Las Vegas fish tank installer who installed truly outrageous custom tanks in wealthy homes. Fans all over the world loved the show and the fascinating fish tanks.

Article continues below advertisement

The show ran for a remarkable 15 seasons, but many want to know what happened to it, and why there are no new episodes being released. Here's everything we know about what happened to Tanked, and why it's no longer on the air.

Source: Animal Planet

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to the show 'Tanked'?

Tanked was ultimately canceled after 15 seasons on the air back in 2019. "After 15 fantastic seasons the series came to a natural end late last year," the network announced at the time. The show's ending came amid drama between one of the hosts and his estranged wife, but that drama wasn't the ultimate reason for the show's demise. Instead, it was the simple reality that the show's ratings were no longer as good as they had once been.

According to TMZ, the decision to end the show was made months before a domestic violence incident between the show's stars, Heather and Wayde King. Heather was arrested for domestic violence at the time after she reportedly kicked Wayde and hit him in the stomach following a heated argument. Wayde also claimed that she had him hanging out the window of their car, and Heather filed for divorce two days later.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Tanked may have been axed either way, it certainly seems like Animal Planet found the right time to bring the show to an end, and avoided having to cancel it solely because its hosts were no longer on speaking terms. Wayde and Heather have both receded from the spotlight in the years since the show ended, which makes sense given the high-profile nature of their divorce.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

'Tanked' has found a second life on streaming.

Although the show that aired on Animal Planet has been over since 2019, Tanked has found new life thanks to its availability on several different streaming platforms, including Max and Apple TV+. Thankfully, there are many seasons of the show to get through before you run out, but once you do, you might wind up wondering why they couldn't just keep making it forever.

There were several pretty solid reasons to end Tanked when they did, and if they ever brought the show back, it seems likely that it would follow a different pair of hosts than it did during its original run on Animal Planet. All the fish nerds out there will have to be satisfied with the seasons they've already got.