CBS News Meteorologist Tony Sadiku Has Been Missing From Recent Broadcasts

If you're a regular watcher of CBS News New York, you may have noticed that meteorologist Tony Sadiku has been absent from the network since his last broadcast on July 3. Tony's absence has some fans worried that he might have left the network for good after just joining back in 2023.

While Tony hasn't been super communicative about his whereabouts, fans have begun to speculate about what happened to him. Here's what we know:

What happened to Tony Sadiku?

According to NorthJersey.com, Tony told a fan on Facebook that he was "taking the week off" and said that he would be back broadcasting starting on July 14. Tony also posted a photo to his Instagram Story in which he appeared to be in Ibiza, Spain, so it seems like Tony took full advantage of his week off in order to get a vacation in. All in all, then, it seems like Tony's absence is the kind of vacation that most people get at least once a year as part of their job.

Tony first joined CBS in December of 2023.

Tony has only been with the CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team for a little more than a year and a half, and in that time, he's already made quite the impression on some of the network's regular viewers. Tony typically provides forecasts for the tri-state area around New York City, but has also covered tropical storms and other major weather events over the course of a busy summer.

According to his CBS bio, Tony worked at the FOX affiliate in Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida, and the ABC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, before he joined the network. He's also covered all kinds of major weather events, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and flash floods. He flew with hurricane hunters into Dorian and produced a documentary using that footage and his own coverage of the devastating aftermath of that storm.

Tony is also a certified personal trainer and has led a number of workout classes over the course of his life. Clearly, then, Tony has had a full life, and he's the kind of rising star that has already made it near the top of the meteorology food chain. He's not doing many national broadcasts just yet, but getting onto one of those shows would be the proof that Tony is the rising star that many see him as.

Fans have missed Tony while he's been absent.

Although he's only been gone for a week, fans are already letting Tony know how much they miss seeing him on CBS. "Where is Tony Sadiko?" one person wrote in the comments under a recent Instagram post.

Tony Sadiku on CBS News >>>>>>>>>>>>> — Aaron Taffe 🌎 (@AaronTaffe) August 30, 2024