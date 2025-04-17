Wisecrack Has Uploaded Its Final Video: "It's a Bummer [That] Things Like This Happen" On April 16, 2025, Wisecrack uploaded a video titled "Wisecrack is dead." By Allison DeGrushe Published April 17 2025, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Wisecrack

It's the end of an era! Since 2014, Wisecrack has been producing several web series and podcasts that dive into plenty of big ideas — like philosophy, critical thinking, and cultural theory — through the lens of film, television, current events, video games, literature, and much, much more.

But now, it looks like Wisecrack is closing its doors. So, what led to this decision? Here's everything we know so far.

What happened to Wisecrack?

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Wisecrack uploaded a YouTube video titled "Wisecrack is dead." In the description, they confirmed this would be the final video on the channel. In the video, Michael Burns delivers the news: "This is a tough announcement to make, but Wisecrack is done, at least in this iteration with this group of people. This is the last video that we're going to be posting up here."

He then went on to thank the audience for their support over the years, stating, "It's a bummer [that] things like this happen. You never expect it to happen as soon as it does, but that's the situation that we're in, so we just wanted to take a second and say thank you all so much for being such an amazing audience — giving us the space to make videos that we believe in and care about and think have some meaning to them."

"And a huge thanks to all of you that I feel like I've really gotten to know over the years, [who] have given us such good feedback ... [and] really helped us build this into a really cool community," he added.

Michael also shared what’s next for him: He's already started uploading videos on his own YouTube channel and launched a Patreon. "I'm gonna try to do a lot of the same stuff we've done here," he stated, "and I'm hoping that some of my Wisecrack friends will come work with me over there and we can kind of build something."

He then gave a heartfelt shoutout to the team behind the scenes: Amanda Schurker, "the best writer and researcher that you'll ever meet in your entire life."

Olivia Redden, a "top-notch producer — there's nothing she can't do."

Michael Luxembourg, the "weird and chaotic and brilliant creative force" behind so much of Wisecrack.

Wisecrack is no more…. I’m inconsolable rn. — drip woo (@BruceWilliams__) April 17, 2025

Later in the video, Michael Luxembourg and producer Henry appeared to say what they called a "temporary goodbye." "It's sucks the channel's not going to be putting out stuff for a while, we don't know what's going to happen, but things are currently derailed," Lux said. "We love you guys, it's been so fun making stuff for you, doing the stream, talking to y'all, [and] being in the Discord."

They emphasized this isn't the end of their creative work. They've got new projects in the works, including a YouTube channel that they hope can be a show where they can bring the community — and their friends — together.

Amanda chimed in next, expressing gratitude for the "incredible" team. She also revealed that she's starting a Substack "at the advice of my emergency brand manager." Olivia popped up and thanked everyone who supported Wisecrack over the years. She noted, "It's been kind of a wild ride for us, so I'm really thankful for all of you who stuck around and made all of this possible."

