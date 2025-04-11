Piper Rockelle Has Been an Influencer Since She Was 8 — Let's Take a Look at Her Net Worth Piper Rockelle can no longer make money on YouTube. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 11 2025, 7:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@piperrockelle

In the United States of America, every state has its own child labor laws. For example, the state of Georgia allows minors who are 16 or 17 years of age to work, as long as the hours of employment are not during the "hours when public or private schools are in session." If a child is 14 or 15, their hours are even more restricted. We bring up Georgia because that's where social media influencer Piper Rockelle was living when she dropped her first YouTube video in 2015 at the age of 8.

The internet is still very much the Wild West, and the monetization of content is even more so. When it comes to children becoming influencers, the laws of the land are still a bit fuzzy regarding child labor laws. Piper has been creating content for more than a decade and has made money off her own brand for much of that time. It stands to reason that her net worth is a bit higher than most of her fellow teenagers'. Here's what we know.

Piper Rockelle's net worth makes her a millionaire.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Piper's quirky content has given her a net worth of $4 million. Piper started out on Musical.ly (an early version of TikTok) with a video she dropped in November 2016. In it, a very young Piper was making fluffy slime. Within a year, she was one of the most followed creators across several platforms. That's when she started her YouTube channel and began her meteoric rise to influencer fame.

At the height of her success, Forbes reported that the young influencer was supposedly earning $500,000 per month. Apart from her online content, Piper has a media empire called Piper Rockelle Inc., which handles brand partnerships, media events, live shows, merchandise deals, and sponsored content. She is also on Cameo for anyone looking for personalized content.

Piper's YouTube channel was demonetized after allegations against her mom surfaced.

As Piper's popularity grew, she decided to expand her channel and invited a group of friends to join her. They became known as The Squad and were frequently featured in Piper's videos. Things fell apart in January 2022 after former members of The Squad filed a $22 million lawsuit against Piper's mother, Tiffany Smith. They accused Smith of emotional, verbal, physical, and sexual abuse. The lawsuit was settled two years later and involved a $1.85 million payout from Smith, per People.