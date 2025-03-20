Where Does Teenage Influencer Piper Rockelle Live Now? Inside Her Living Situation “It's become impossible to even look at my phone or do normal, day-to-day things. It's been so incredibly painful,” Piper said in a statement to 'People.' By Danielle Jennings Published March 20 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@piperrockelle

The world of influencers is wide-ranging, as adults and children alike are quickly thrust into the spotlight garnering millions of fans across all social media platforms — such is the case of long-time “kidfluencer” Piper Rockelle.

Piper, now 17, began her influencer career when she was just 8 years old via a highly popular (and profitable) YouTube channel with her and a group of her friends, known simply as The Squad.

Where does Piper Rockelle live now?

Following the serious allegations of sexual and financial abuse surrounding her mother, Tiffany Smith, toward multiple members of The Squad, many have wondered about the current status of Piper’s living situation. Despite the allegations (and corresponding lawsuit) involving her mother, Piper appears to still be living at home with her family.

There are allegations against Piper’s mother.

In a lawsuit filed in January 2022, Tiffany was accused by multiple members of The Squad of emotional, physical, financial and sexual abuse, according to a report from the Daily Mail. One Squad member, Claire Rocksmith, alleged in the lawsuit that Tiffany commented about her breasts and attempted to touch them, and also slid her hand up Claire’s thigh to touch her vagina.

There were also claims that Tiffany offered to demonstrate how to perform oral sex to an 11-year-old Squad member. Multiple members also alleged that they were not compensated fairly despite working long hours to create content for Piper’s channel. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court for $1.85 million in October 2024, the Los Angeles Times reported.

There's an upcoming documentary about Piper and the Squad.

On March 13, Netflix released the trailer for the streamer’s upcoming three-part documentary about the group, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kid Influencing, which is set to drop on April 9. Speaking with People following the release of the docuseries trailer, Tiffany addressed the allegations.

"Obviously we didn’t do anything that was alleged, but sadly, money is a big motivator for certain personalities in this world,” she said via statement to the outlet. We made the decision to put this behind us because honestly, prolonged litigation would be even more harmful and painful to everyone involved – which includes kids.

“Piper is a minor, and has already been through a great deal of unnecessary and harmful scrutiny. So we prioritized mental health, and made the decision to put this behind us and focus on the next phase of her career,” Tiffany added.

Piper spoke about the allegations.

Also in a statement to People, Piper addressed the “extremely painful” situation as “hard to understand.” "Not just because of the people making ridiculous claims about me and my family — but also how the media has been. It's been incredibly hard because the media and social media have been relentless and so hurtful, without understanding or even trying to understand the truth,” she said.

“It's become impossible to even look at my phone or do normal, day-to-day things. It's been so incredibly painful. Thank goodness for my family. And thank goodness this is finally behind us,” Piper added.