When Is Olivia Culpo’s Due Date? Inside the Star’s Recent Pregnancy Announcement Olivia Culpo recently confirmed that she and husband Christian McCaffrey are expecting their first child. By Danielle Jennings Published March 11 2025, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Influencer and actor Olivia Culpo is the latest Hollywood star to announce that she will be a new mother. Olivia recently confirmed that she and her husband Christian McCaffrey are expecting their first child — which led fans to immediately wonder when her bundle of joy will arrive.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe winner, got married in 2024 to NFL star Christian, and now the newlyweds are officially adding to their family.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When is Olivia Culpo’s due date?

On Monday, March 10, Olivia took to social media to announce her pregnancy news via a post on Instagram. “Next chapter, motherhood,” she wrote alongside a collection of photos from her maternity shoot.

In the photos, Olivia, 32, wore a long, flowy dress, making it difficult to tell when she could possibly be due. Naturally, fans are speculating as a result and doing their own calculations about when she could give birth.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia previously expressed her desire for children.

Per PEOPLE, Olivia was very blunt about her plans to start trying to have children right after her wedding. “I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” she said in a TikTok video back in October 2023. Olivia made the comments in the video shortly after she and Christian got engaged in April 2023, after they initially began dating in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia manifested her relationship with Christian.

In the same 2023 TikTok video, Olivia shared that she prayed for Christian to come into her life. “For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette, but here we are now,” she said at the time.

“Pray for your future husband. That’s what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’ I wrote down exactly what I wanted. I wrote down so many specific things,” Olivia added.

Article continues below advertisement

Her family has spoken about her as a mother.

In October 2023, Olivia’s sisters, Sophia and Aurora, spoke to PEOPLE about how they think she will be as a mother. "Already, I can see that her house is no longer all white and beige," Aurora told the outlet. "I'm like, 'You're realizing this might not work for your future.'"

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"I know she's going to be a really loving mother. I know that she's going to be very prepared. I think she's going to have everything in place," Aurora continued. "Probably already picking out her children's preschool. At the moment she's probably already on the waitlist."