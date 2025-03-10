What Happened to Xavier Worthy? Behind the Chiefs Star’s Recent Arrest On Friday, March 7, Xavier Worthy was arrested in Williamson County, Texas, on suspicion of felony domestic violence. By Danielle Jennings Published March 10 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season recently came to an end, but one of the team’s stars is making headlines for his actions off the field. Team member Xavier Worthy was recently arrested on a collection of charges.

Xavier, 21, one of the newest members of the championship team, became a hot topic when news spread that he was arrested by local authorities on domestic violence charges.

What happened to Xavier Worthy?

On Friday, March 7, Xavier was arrested in Williamson County, Texas, on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to People. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting a family or household member, committed by impeding their “normal breathing or blood circulation,” according to Williamson County authorities. The person who was involved in the assault was not immediately identified. After spending hours in jail, Xavier was released on bail on Saturday, March 8, according to Us Weekly.

No charges were filed against Xavier.

Williamson County District attorney Shawn Dick declined to press charges following Xavier’s release from jail, per the outlet. “After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office,” Shawn said, per the Austin American-Statesman. “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.”

Xavier's attorneys revealed the details of what Xavier says happened.

Sam Bassett and Chip Lewis, attorneys for Xavier, shared via a statement what Xavier says occurred on the day of the incident. “The complainant was asked multiple times over the last two weeks to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity, which a private investigator has video evidence of,” they said, according to Us Weekly.

“She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy. The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy’s face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Mr. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident that he did not want to press charges against the complainant,” their statement continued.

Xavier spoke out after his release from jail.

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 9, Xavier posted a simple message that read, “New beginnings,” alongside a selfie of him relaxing on the bed — and also with a new haircut, as his signature locs appeared to be gone.