Rapper YSL Woody Loses One-Month-Old Baby — What Happened? The "I Don't Recall" artist shared the tragic news on Instagram. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 24 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET

Fans are saddened after rapper YSL Woody announced the death of his infant son. The recording artist's baby was just over one month old, and YSL Woody announced his shocking death on Instagram on Nov. 22, 2025.

The "I Don't Recall" artist shared several cryptic messages on the platform as he processes the heart-wrenching grief he is suffering from, and the tragedy has his fans wondering what happened.

Source: Instagram / @woody_selfmade/

What happened to YSL Woody's son?

YSL Woody shared several messages on Instagram announcing his son's untimely death. The rapper's longtime girlfriend gave birth to the little boy just weeks after YSL Woody survived a bike accident on Aug. 31, per Fox5 Atlanta. The artist was lying motionless in the street following the crash, and his motorcycle was totaled.

"Lil Woody has been released from the Hospital and is doing well. He’s expecting to have a full & speedy Recovery," read a statement from his team. "He sustained a mild concussion and a few scrapes and bruises to the head. Woody appreciates all the prayers that has been pouring in and remains in good spirits. God’s work is not done yet and he will continue to be blessed and be a blessing to others."

Weeks later, the artist shared the news of his son's birth with a picture of him holding his son with the caption, "I will not fail at being a father!!!!! I love my 3 wholeheartedly. Having a son is everything a father could ask for 'THANK YOU GOD' KXC."

After losing his son, YSL wrote on the platform, "Life ain’t worth living anymore." He shared another post where he wrote, "I still stand with God," and "I know this isn’t the work of the lord, Satan will never win." Another post he shared with a picture of him holding his son was captioned, "You made me feel something now I’m numb and hurt like f--k." The recording artist also shared a picture of himself with the baby's mother and the baby just after she gave birth. "Someone gonna pay," he wrote.

On Nov. 24, YSL referenced his motorcycle accident and wrote, "Wish I didn’t wake up from that motorcycle accident." About an hour later, he shared a post of his girlfriends and the baby sleeping with the caption, "have no strength to lift her I read yall comments can yall give me some encouraging words to pass on." The last post was an adorable picture of him holding his baby in happier times. The caption read, "Our last pic."

It's unclear how the baby died, but unconfirmed reports on Facebook suggest that the cause of death may have been an unexpected seizure. Fans reacted to the news and offered condolences to the family as they grieve the unimaginable. "Ain't nothing wrong with silence tho just hold your lady," wrote one fan. "Sometimes words are not needed just love on her, hug her hold her," added another.

