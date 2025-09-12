Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music

What Happened to YSL Woody? Inside the Events Behind the Viral Hashtag, #Prayforwoody

The rapper, real name Kenneth Copeland, famously testified in Young Thug's RICO case.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Sept. 12 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET

What Happened to YSL Woody? Details
Source: Instagram/@woody_selfmade

Kenneth Copeland, aka rapper YSL Woody or Lil Woody, was one of Atlanta's rising artists. That was until 2023, when he was tapped as a star witness in rapper Young Thug's YSL RICO trial. Woody took the stand on immunity and went viral for his testimony, repeatedly stating "I don't recall" throughout the prosecution.

Article continues below advertisement

YSL Woody gained extra attention for something other than his connection to Thug's case when it was revealed that he was involved in a life-changing event. Here's what happened.

YSL Woody posing near his car
Source: Instagram/@woody_selfmade
Article continues below advertisement

What happened to YSL Woody?

YSL Woody sparked concern among his fanbase after reports surfaced that he was involved in a dirt bike or motorcycle accident. According to Hot New Hip-Hop's report of the incident, he appeared to lose control and flew off of it violently. He smacked the pavement hard, leading him to be in a state of unconsciousness. The incident reportedly occurred on Peters Street in Atlanta and was recorded by several witnesses, who shared footage from the scene and posted it on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of his accident, many of Woody's fans feared the worst, thinking he may have been killed. According to VladTV, the concern turned into a viral hashtag, "#PrayForWoody." Thankfully, he survived and shared a video on Instagram from his hospital bed wearing a neck brace and bearing visible cuts and bruises.

In the short clip, Woody thanked God for his survival, saying that “those who do the work of the Lord” will be protected. He urged fans to keep praying, even “in a time of pain,” signaling both gratitude and resilience in the wake of his near-tragic ordeal. The rapper showed more of his recovery a few days later when he posted a clip of himself having one of his injuries stitched. In the video's caption, Woody expressed remorse towards those he intentionally or unintentionally harmed.

Article continues below advertisement

"To those I’ve hurt knowingly and unknowingly, I'm sorry," he wrote. "This life hurt."

Article continues below advertisement

YSL Woody vowed to quit rapping after his near-fatal incident.

In many cases, traumatic moments like Woody's car accident would make anyone question their life decisions. The "Penthouse" rapper is no different, as he expressed his desire to change his life around after spending years connected to the Atlanta gang life and rap scene. In his interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, Woody also shared that he has no desire to continue his rap career.

"Me personally, I don't want to put music out, because they don't change the hip-hop culture where they make you want to have to be a certain type of person to do music," he explained to the outlet. "So once they get the music scene back to where it needs to be... and let the kids know that you ain't got to be a violent person, to be a rapper, you know, drug dealer, to be a rapper, anything."

Article continues below advertisement

"You could be an educated graduate to be a rapper, you know, you can be whatever you want to be. You ain't got to uphold that image. So me, personally, I won't be doing music."

Woody added that, while rap might not be for him, he's well aware of the presence he has in his community and shared plans to use his influence to encourage children to live their best lives.

"The kids see me, they ask me to pray for them," Woody said. Man, be crazy. I'd be so shocked, but they would keep me on this, on this path. They keep me on this journey, because I know that I'm doing the right thing."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Young Thug Has Accepted a Plea Deal in His Long-Running Georgia RICO Case — Details Explained

Young Thug Got 15 Years’ Probation for RICO Case Sentencing, but How Long Was He Locked Up?

Young Thug Is in Jail While on Trial for Racketeering Charges — When Will He Get Out?

Latest Music News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.