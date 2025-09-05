Glorilla and Young Thug Had One of the Shortest and Unsolicited Hip-Hop Beefs The rappers' feud lasted all of two days before one of them eventually apologized. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 5 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rappers Glorilla and Young Thug broke into the industry with music that paid homage to their southern roots. Glo, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, introduced herself to the world with her Memphis, Tenn.-inspired bops, including her debut single, "F.N.F." (Let's Go). Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams II, rode a similar wave with his critically acclaimed mixtape, I Came from Nothing.

Article continues below advertisement

Given their similar trajectories, one might expect Thug, who was released from prison on probation after a trial involving drug- and gun-related charges, as well as a conspiracy charge to participate in a street gang, to reach out to Glorilla for a music collaboration. However, after Glo, along with the rest of the world, heard what Thug said about her when he thought no one was listening, it's unlikely a song between them will be happening anytime soon. Here's what to know about Glorilla and Young Thug's beef.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Glorilla and Young Thug's feud began after he called her "ugly" in a recorded conversation.

Throughout Thug's prison battle, several of the phone calls he made in prison have surfaced for the public to hear. Many of the conversations have been between him and his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist. And while the calls between them have given us too much information regarding their personal relationship, a call between them that was leaked in September 2025 included the couple firing shots at Glorilla.

According to the call, obtained by X (formerly Twitter) account Kurrco, Thug mentioned Glo to Mariah, stating he heard about her while he was locked up. He told the "Burning Blue" singer that he didn't understand why people thought the femcee was attractive. "Why [people] keep saying she pretty?" he asked. "That b---h ugly as f--k. That b---h ain’t nun… Long a-- bulls--t a-- wig, skinny s--t, got d--n big ahh head, big mouth."

Article continues below advertisement

Young Thug disses GloRilla in a newly surfaced call:



“Long ass bullsh*t ass wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, at all, ever…” https://t.co/nZWmZtRXPk — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 4, 2025

Thug continued slamming Glorilla's looks, stating elsewhere in the conversation that she "look funny," followed by him asking, "Who the hell pursuing— who tryna smash this?” Mariah seemingly agreed with her boyfriend, claiming she felt Glo only had men in her DMs because of her success. The shady call quickly made its rounds on social media, and Glo also eventually caught wind of Thug's messy rant.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Glorilla seemingly responded to Young Thug's comments.

As the clip of Thug and Mariah's call went viral, Glorilla proved she had time to address his comments with her own shady comment. The "Wanna Be" rapper claimed he didn't have the same energy he possessed on the phone when he reportedly reached out to her via DM. "Mind you dis da same n---a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," Glo wrote via X after the video was leaked.

Article continues below advertisement

Young Thug every time they told him he had a phone call pic.twitter.com/o5x845iseM — Sept24th🎈 (@HeartBreakSeun) September 4, 2025

Young Thug apologized to Glorilla amid backlash.

While hip-hop beefs have a history of getting ugly, Thug quickly diffused his and Glo's drama once words such as "sassy" and "hater" became ways to describe him. He took to X to apologize to Glo for his comments, stating his rant wasn't about her and he was just in a bad place following his prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement