What Happened to Zuza Beine? Remembering the Influencer's Brave Journey By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 24 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET

Young Zuza Beine captured the hearts of thousands with her positivity and resilience. The 14-year-old influencer shared her daily life on both Instagram and TikTok with honesty and joy, inspiring many as she documented her experience fighting acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

But behind the smiles and social media posts was a battle she had been fighting most of her young life. Fans have been left heartbroken and searching for answers about what happened to Zuza Beine and the story behind her passing.

Zuza Beine’s cause of death was connected to her long fight with cancer.

According to her Instagram page, Zuza died after an 11-year battle with cancer that began when she was just 3 years old. Her parents shared the heartbreaking update on her page, where she had often posted updates about her health journey. On Sept. 23, 2025, they wrote, "It is with broken hearts that we share that Zuza died yesterday morning. She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too."

The post continued, "It is no coincidence to us that the last video she made captures what she was grateful for — a testament to a life filled with both beauty and suffering. More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid. But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully." Over the years, Zuza was a voice of hope. Her bright smiles and heartfelt captions gave other families encouragement to keep going.

Her passing at such a young age has left fans and followers in mourning. Many commented across her Instagram posts. One comment read, "You will always be in my thoughts. You were loved by millions. You will be missed by millions. Still sending you all of my love, respect, and support all the way from earth to heaven. We will all move forward with a big hole in our hearts, a hole that you used to fill here on earth." Another said, "Rest in peace, beautiful angel. You touched so many hearts."

Zuza Beine’s story continues to inspire beyond her death.

Though her life was tragically short, Zuza’s impact stretches far beyond social media. Her journey highlighted the reality of childhood cancer and the strength children can show in the face of overwhelming challenges. Her family’s openness about her story gave visibility to what so many families endure but often keep private. That transparency not only raised awareness but also created a community of support for those walking similar paths.

At the time of this writing, Zusa's Instagram has two million followers, and her TikTok has two-and-a-half million followers. The numbers will likely grow as media outlets cover her beautiful existence.