Kate Middleton's Cancer Is in Remission — What Type of Cancer Was It? The Princess of Wales announced her remission in January 2025 By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 15 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET

After opening up about her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Kate Middleton confirmed in January 2025 that her cancer is in remission. The Princess of Wales shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

Kate's recovery announcement came four months after she confirmed she had completed chemotherapy for her diagnosis. But what type of cancer did she have?

What kind of cancer did Kate Middleton have?

Kate has yet to share publicly what type of cancer she had. Additionally, the Royal Family has kept that detail of her diagnosis to themselves. While Kate hasn't disclosed the kind of cancer she had, she shared in March 2024 that the diagnosis came from another medical procedure. In January 2024, Kate underwent "major abdominal surgery." During the surgery, her doctors found cancer cells and informed her of her diagnosis. Kate was 42 at the time of her diagnosis.

Kate's doctors recommended she "undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy," and was in the early stages of treatment. In September 2024, the Princess announced in a message to her fans that she completed chemotherapy. While reflecting on the journey to her supporters, Kate shared that the experience had made her and her husband, Prince William, even more grateful for the life they share with their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

