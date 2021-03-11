Trent Shelton Asks for Thoughts and Prayers While His Daughter Is in the Hospital

After retiring from the NFL following a few years as a free agent, jumping from team to team, Trent Shelton took up motivational speaking. Now, the former football player has spent his life trying to uplift others through his YouTube videos (using his signature "It's Rehab Time" sign-off) and at different events.

But now, instead of offering support to his followers, he's asking for support from them with the news of his middle daughter falling ill. What happened to Trent's daughter?