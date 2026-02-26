What Happened With AdventuresWithMooey? TikToker Speaks out Amid Custody Battle AdventuresWithMooey says there’s a warrant out — and she’s fighting to get her son back. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 26 2026, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@drkaitlyn_

A TikTok creator known as AdventuresWithMooey has followers worried after posting a series of videos detailing a messy family situation. The drama involves family conflict, alleged legal pressure, and a custody situation involving her young son.

AdventuresWithMooey, whose real name is Kaitlyn Arnsdorf, is a doctor of physical therapy who works with humans and animals. She also identifies as a “boy mom” and “single mom.” Now, instead of sharing everyday life content, she has put her personal crisis front and center. Netizens are watching the situation unfold in real time, while others are still trying to piece together what is actually happening.

What happened to AdventuresWithMooey?

Initially, AdventuresWithMooey offered little context about the reported custody battle involving her mother. In a Feb. 25 video, she addressed the situation and accused her mom of emotionally rejecting her for most of her life. She said she always wanted to feel chosen.

“If you're seeing this, I'm either about to not be here or I'm not here anymore and congratulations, you won,” she said. “I think you regretted me being born from like the day I was or maybe a year or two after because I was still completely dependent on you in the beginning.”

AdventuresWithMooey also alleges deeper family tension, suggesting her mom resented “having to share dad” and now wants her son “to yourself.” She ended the video by saying she needed unconditional love as a child and reassurance that she was “good inside,” not affection given “with terms and conditions.”

The creator does not share specific details about what triggered the custody situation, where her son currently lives, or what court orders exist. However, she does say that she is trying to get her son back.

Is AdventuresWithMooey still here?

After her first post, viewers flooded AdventuresWithMooey’s page with concern. Some even contacted authorities for welfare checks. A day later, she returned with an update. “I’m still here,” she said. “I feel like I owe it to my son to maybe at least try and see if I can raise funds to talk to a criminal defense lawyer today.” She also asked viewers, “Please stop calling the police,” suggesting the checks intensified after her initial video.

@drkaitlyn_ @Jen Hamilton if nothing else comes of this. I wanted to thank you for being my friend and giving me one extra day❤️

She goes on to allege that there is an active warrant out for her arrest because her parents have filed multiple charges against her. “There is a warrant out because my parents keep filing charges against me, and I will not, cannot go back to jail,” AdventuresWithMooey explained. “Like I, that is what is scaring me, and I, I can't, I can't do it. Like I mentally can't.”

The TikTok personality also claimed her mother told her on the phone she would be better off “not here,” a statement she said worsened her sadness.