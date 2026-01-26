Bethel Church Responds to Video Accusing Its Visiting Pastor of Sexual Misconduct The Redding, Calif. church had previously discussed the allegations surrounding Bolz in 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 26 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

A Redding, Calif. non-denominational church called Bethel Church was once mostly known for its lively worship music, multiple campuses, and its revivalist culture. However, in January 2026, the church sparked attention for more controversial reasons.

Bethel's scrutiny came after people associated with the church were accused of fraudulent and sexually inappropriate acts. Here's what happened with the church.

What happened with Bethel church?

On Jan. 17, 2026, Bible teacher and podcaster Mike Winger posted a six-hour video titled, "The Skeletons in Bethel’s Closet Are Now Going To Speak." Winger opened the video with text that read "I did not want to make this video" before proceeding to share what it's about. He shared that he noticed several fraudulent prophecies and sexual misconduct by prophetic minister Shawn Bolz. Winger also said in the video that he knows at least one person who has come forward as one Bolz's sexual assault victims.

The video also alleges many of Bethel Church's leaders knew about Winger's alleged misconduct and failed to report it, likely due to Bolz's prominence in the church.

According to Premier Christian News, Winger's allegations come after Bethel Church, led by Pastor Bill Johnson, distanced themselves from the minister after he failed to respond to the allegations about his fabricated prophecies. Soon after, an employee accused him of engaging in behaviors that "seemed to fit the descriptions of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment."

Although Winger denied the allegations, which included him pulling prophecies from social media, the church decided to stop inviting him to minister at the church, removed his merchandise from their store, and gave Bolz a "firm warning." The church's leaders confirmed they had distanced themselves from Winger in a 2025 statement.

"We empathize with those who are confused and disappointed over this situation; we feel the same—this is a tender, confusing, and complex situation,” Bethel church's statement read. “As it stands, our trust in Shawn is still unrepaired. Having privately admonished him, this letter is only intended to clarify the journey we were on, and the steps we have taken given that it is now a wider conversation.”

Bethel Church issued a statement regarding Shawn Bolz's January 2026 allegations.

Following Winger's release of his video, Bethel Church's leader Kris Vallotton, released another statement on the church's website. In his statement, he confirmed that sexual harassment allegations against Bolz emerged in 2019, and that he denied the allegations when he was confronted. Vallotton also said that, while he once considered Bolz a friend, he had completely severed ties with him and felt compelled to speak out after the video surfaced.

"After further investigation, which included speaking to three of Shawn’s former team members, the accusations were corroborated and showed that this was a culture within Shawn’s team," Vallotton wrote. "Our hearts are grieved, and embarrassed. The message added: "When we sin or mess up publicly as we have, it’s important to take responsibility publicly, to listen as people share their frustration, sadness, fears, and corrections.”