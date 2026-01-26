Ryan Wedding's Wife and Girlfriend Have Both Allegedly Assisted Him in Violent Acts "I don't want to be associated with these people." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 26 2026, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury

In 2002, Ryan Wedding represented Canada in the men's parallel giant slalom event at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. More than two decades later, he was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for running a transnational drug enterprise that involved ordering the deaths of several individuals.

Authorities believe the 44-year-old fled to Mexico in 2015, where he was protected by the Sinaloa Cartel, per NBC News. In March 2025, a $15 million reward was offered for information leading to his arrest. Nearly a year later, Wedding was arrested in Mexico. In a press conference, FBI director Kash Patel described Wedding as a modern-day Pablo Escobar. Like Escobar, Wedding didn't work alone. Here's what we know about his wife.

Ryan Wedding's wife allegedly helped him launder money.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Wedding is married to a Mexican national named Miryam Andrea Castillo Moreno. Not much is known about their relationship beyond the fact that Moreno allegedly laundered drug money for Wedding. Moreno also reportedly helped him "commit acts of violence."

Wedding also had a girlfriend who was very much aware of his status as a narcotrafficker. Daniela Alejandra Acuna Macias collected hundreds of thousands of dollars from Wedding. She also assisted him when it came to obtaining information about his rivals. These individuals were ultimately killed. The former Olympian also dealt with a madame who ran a prostitution ring in Mexico. Carmen Yelinet Valoyes Florez, a Colombian national, aided Wedding in killing a federal witness in January 2025.

Wedding was previously married to an Iranian-born woman in 2011.

Perhaps Wedding took his own name a little too literally. While he was incarcerated in 2011, Wedding married an Iranian-born Canadian citizen on Valentine's Day, per the CBC. According to The Guardian, in 2010, Wedding was "convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine after attempting to buy the drug from a US government agent and was sentenced to four years in prison." He served his time at Reeves County Detention Center in West Texas, where his nuptials took place.

Wedding's ex-wife told the CBC that he told her his conviction happened because he was in the "wrong place at the wrong time." The two haven't spoken since their divorce. She has since remarried. "I don't want to be associated with these people," she told the outlet.

The outlet chose to keep Wedding's ex-wife's name out of their story, but did note her name "appeared in at least two Canadian police investigations tied to drugs and kidnapping." She denied any wrongdoing. In one incident, a well-known drug trafficker was kidnapped from a Vancouver restaurant in October 2011 and held at gunpoint. This was all over some missing cash. Wedding's ex-wife's name appeared in phone records associated with the abduction.