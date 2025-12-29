Former Olympian Ryan Wedding Has Allegedly Been Linked to Massive Drug Raids There is currently a $15 million bounty on Wedding's head. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 29 2025, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: Video Still via YouTube / @New York Post

When someone becomes an Olympic athlete, we have certain expectations of them. While nobody is perfect, there's a general expectation that someone chosen to represent their country on the international stage is going to have a certain minimum level of decorum and sense of right versus wrong. But Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding seems to have set those expectations on fire.

The former snowboarding star is the subject of a massive international manhunt after he was allegedly linked to a huge drug ring in Mexico. And now, even more evidence supposedly ties the former Olympic star to illicit activities in Mexico after a series of drug raids seemed to unearth some damning evidence. Here's what we know about the drug raids, which seemed to squarely point a finger right at Wedding.

Ryan Wedding allegedly linked to drug raids in Mexico.

Wedding has long been suspected of involvement with drug cartels in Mexico. In 2025, the FBI added him to their Most Wanted list, hoping that they would be able to track him down after being involved in what they claimed was a series of disturbing crimes, even going so far as to refer to him as the "modern-day Pablo Escobar."

But now, he appears to have been linked even more closely to the activities of a cartel in Mexico after a series of raids exposed what appeared to be an incontrovertible connection. In a statement shared with CBC News, Mexican authorities did not name the suspect at the center of a series of raids, but they said it was a former Olympian listed on the FBI's Most Wanted, which can only be Wedding.

According to authorities, items seized in the raids included drugs, motorcycles, and, shockingly, Olympic medals. However, Wedding never won medals in the Olympics, so it's unclear who they may have belonged to.

Where is Ryan Wedding now?

Despite all of the evidence that seems to link him to numerous crimes, Wedding has been able to disappear off the radar, seemingly completely. The former jock seems to have vanished, and the FBI is working overtime to find him.

They have dropped a massive bounty on his head, hoping to encourage someone to turn him in, to the tune of $15 million. But using the resources he allegedly gained during his involvement with the drug ring, Wedding seems to have been able to go into hiding.

So, where is he now? According to the New York Post, his current whereabouts are unknown. However, it is suspected that he is hiding in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels.