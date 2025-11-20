Ex-Olympian Ryan Wedding Has a Massive Bounty on His Head He's often called the "modern-day Pablo Escobar." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 20 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Video Still via YouTube / @New York Post

It wasn't that long ago that Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding was best known for his fancy moves on the slopes. As a high-profile competitor, Wedding was an inspiration to aspiring snowboarders the world over. But then he became swamped with allegations that he was involved with some pretty serious crimes.

Now, Wedding is a fugitive wanted in connection with those crimes, and he's one of the FBI's Most Wanted. Here's what we know about the former snowboarder's net worth and the crimes that landed him at the heart of an international manhunt.

What is Ryan Wedding's net worth?

Little is known about Wedding's net worth, since so much of his business dealings have allegedly been illegal and hidden from public view. However, there's one thing that can give us a hint: the bounty set against him.

In November 2025, the FBI upped the bounty in their quest for Wedding, hoping to tempt someone into sharing information on his whereabouts. The FBI announced, "The U.S. has raised the reward for Canadian alleged narcotics trafficker Ryan Wedding to $15 million."

The alert added that they were offering "additional rewards offered for information leading to the arrests of unknown assassins who murdered a potential witness last January in Medellín, Colombia." The fact that his bounty is such a high number suggests that Wedding was pulling in significant money. While it's impossible to predict exactly what his net worth might be, one can assume it's well into the millions, if not more.

Ryan Wedding is wanted for serious crimes.

This begs the question: What could a snowboarder do that would be so important to prompt the FBI to issue a $15 million bounty? And the answer might surprise you. Allegations against Wedding are jaw-dropping and extensive.

FBI director Kash Patel has referred to Wedding as a "modern-day Pablo Escobar." His whereabouts are unknown, although agents believe he may be hiding in Mexico. Back in 2002, Wedding saw his Olympic dreams come true. Although he didn't win a medal, competing was magical enough. And then it all went wrong. Eight years later, he was convicted of trying to buy cocaine from someone who turned out to be a U.S. agent.

After he was released from a four-year sentence in prison, Wedding fled to Mexico and embedded himself in the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, which was formerly run by Juan (El Chapo) Guzman. He is now believed to be in charge of a massive drug operation. In November 2025, USA Today reports that Wedding was indicted on allegations that he killed a U.S. federal witness before he could testify against the former Olympian.

During a Nov. 19, 2025, press conference, Bondi said that Wedding's operation traffics more than $1 billion in drugs per year, including more than 60 tons of cocaine annually. She added, "He controls one of the most prolific and violent drug-trafficking organizations in this world. He is the largest distributor of cocaine in Canada" (excerpts via FBI).

