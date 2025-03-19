What Happened to Snowboarder Luke "The Dingo" Trembath? Details on His Death "Legends never die." By Ivy Griffith Published March 19 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thedingoinsnow

Snowboarding is one of those extreme sports where athletes have to love what they do and be willing to risk it all. Whether dropping in on double diamonds or dodging a slalom, snowboarding is a sport that requires dedication, focus, and skill.

Luke "the Dingo" Trembath was one of those snowboarders who stood out head and shoulders above his peers, but not just for his snow-adjacent exploits. Fun-loving, goofy, and always quick to embrace a friend, Luke had a personality and reputation that preceded him. In 2025, he started making headlines. So what happened to Luke Trembath? Here's what we know.

What happened to Luke "the Dingo" Trembath?

On Luke's social media, you can find content that covers a broad range of life adventures. Whether riding in a helicopter or spinning the tracks at a music festival, it's clear that Luke was living life to his fullest. So it came as a shock to those who love him when news broke in late February 2025 that Luke had died.

TMZ reported his death on Feb. 28, 2025, announcing that he was just 38 years old when he passed away. The Australian boarder was just 9 years old when he started competing in snowboarding events, according to his 2020 interview with Medium.

By 11, he was nationally recognized, and he started touring with Team Australia by age 13. By 14, he was competing at the JNR worlds in France. After that, he blew out his knee and moved to California to live on a friend's couch and finish high school by homeschooling. By 17, he was a professional snowboarder. He started a snowboarding gear company called Grenade Gloves at 17, and the rest was history for the outgoing sports star.

Here's what we know about Luke's cause of death.

Unfortunately for his fans, Luke's cause of death has not been revealed. However, his friends have flooded the internet with memorials of their beloved Dingo, helping the world understand just how special he was.

One of those friends, none other than Machine Gun Kelly, released a heartwrenching tribute song for his best buddy called "Your Name Forever." In a social media post, MGK wrote of his late friend, "Crazy … I didn’t even cry this hard when my dad died. 💔😞🕊️ I’ve lost a lot of friends, but I’ve never lost a brother. we’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I’ve ever had the honor of knowing."

MGK, who is expecting a child with his wife Megan Fox, added, "I feel like you're up there with my new child, dressed up in a hilarious costume making them laugh, getting ready to send them down. I couldn’t ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing." He ended the tribute with, "Life will always be less without you, but legends never die. We’ll all miss you brother."

