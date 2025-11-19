Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding Sanctioned for Being a Narcotrafficker — Is He Married? Wedding is one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 19 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned ex-olympian Ryan Wedding for being a violent narcotrafficker on Nov. 19, 2025. Wedding is a former Canadian snowboarder who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wedding later became a violent drug trafficker, and he is now one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives. John K. Hurley is the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, and he announced the sanctions. Wedding's associates were also sanctioned, and the news has people wondering about his private life and if he is married. So, is he?

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control

Is ex-olympian Ryan Wedding married?

Yes, Wedding is married to Miryam Andrea Castillo Moreno, and according to the FBI, she launders drug money for her narcotrafficking husband. Moreno also helped the ex-Olympian conduct acts of violence. Wedding is also associated with a Colombian woman named Carmen Yelinet Valoyes Florez. Florez runs a prostitution ring in Mexico for high-end customers, and she reportedly helped Wedding with the murder of a federal witness and introduced him to Daniela Alejandra Acuna Macias, his girlfriend.

Macias collected hundreds of thousands of dollars from the ex-athlete and helped him get information on his enemies. Wedding reportedly ordered a hit on a federal witness, who was shot to death in Medellin, Colombia, on Jan. 31, inside a restaurant, per The New York Post. The Department of Justice charged the drug trafficker with murder, witness tampering and intimidation, as well as money laundering and drug trafficking.

"Make no mistake about it, Ryan Wedding is a modern day iteration of Pablo Escobar." @FBIDirectorKash pic.twitter.com/0Y00s1fGzK — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) November 19, 2025

FBI director Kash Patel compared Wedding to the late drug cartel kingpin Pablo Escobar during a press conference on Nov. 19, and according to USA Today, the FBI is offering a $15 million reward for Wedding's capture. "He's responsible for a narco terrorism program we have not seen in a long time," said the FBI director. "You do not get to be a drug dealer and evade the law."

Akil Davis, the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said that the ex-athlete distributes cocaine in the U.S. as well as Canada. "Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada," he said. The FBI is also offering a $2 million reward for information about those involved in the murder of the federal witness, who was set to testify against Wedding when murdered.