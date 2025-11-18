ASU Student Cade Goodnough Passed Away at Just 20 Years Old, Community Mourns His Loss The college junior was a beloved member of his school's community. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 18 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@asupike

The Arizona State University (ASU) community is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Nov. 3, 2025, one of the school's students, Caden "Cade" Giles Goodnough, passed away. Cade, a junior at the university, was only 20 years old at the time of his death.

Following the news of his passing, many of the student's friends and those within ASU have expressed their condolences on social media. But, while many who knew Cade know he's no longer alive, many are wondering what could've happened to him. Here's what to know.

What happened to Cade Goodnough?

At the time of this writing, it's unclear what happened to Cade to cause his death. While he received multiple tributes from his family, friends, and his fraternity, ASU's Pi Kappa Alpha chapter, none of them discussed how he died. However, Elevate Parking, where, according to Cade's LinkedIn, he worked as a valet in Phoenix, Ariz., stated in their condolences to his family that they would be wearing yellow ribbons and pins to honor his memory.

In many cases, yellow ribbons can act "as a symbol of unity and remembrance." They have also been worn to raise awareness for other issues such as suicide prevention, childhood cancer, though it hasn't been confirmed that Cade dealt with any of those issues.

Cade's college, ASU, and his family reflected on how he lived his life.

While the details regarding how Cade died are unknown, the people who were around him while he was alive are choosing to remember the light he brought into the world. According to his obituary, the Grapevine, Texas native was "a bright, kind, and dedicated young man who touched many lives with his joyful spirit and caring heart" and was known for his creative spirit and his commitment to his faith.

"Cade was a Christian and a believer in God," the obituary read. "He especially enjoyed spending summers at Christian youth camps, where he deepened his faith and built lasting friendships. He loved spending time with his brothers, Kyle and Cole, as well as his family and many friends. Cade’s love for life was contagious - whether he was on a family trip, snowboarding down the slopes, playing basketball, lifting weights, or sharing his passion for music as “DJ Cade.” His creativity and energy brought joy to those around him."

The tribute added: "Everyone who knew Cade will remember his humble and kind heart, and that unforgettable, silly laugh that made everyone around him smile. His laughter and light filled every space he touched."

