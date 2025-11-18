As the FBI Warns About Group Targeting Teens, Folks Want to Know What the 764 Network Is The group is accused of promoting "modern-day terrorism in America." By Niko Mann Published Nov. 18 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Good Morning America

People are wondering what the 764 Network is after the FBI announced that a group was targeting teenagers and the vulnerable online.

During the Nov. 18, 2025, episode of Good Morning America, the FBI said he group was guilty of a "new form of modern-day terrorism.” So, what is the 764 Network?

What is the 764 Network?

The Department of Justice says the 764 Network is a "violent" extremist group that is terrorizing people online, especially children. "764 is a network of nihilistic violent extremists who engage in criminal conduct in the United States and abroad," reads a DOJ statement. It goes on to say that the group is "Seeking to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, which often include minors."

"The 764 network’s accelerationist goals include social unrest and the downfall of the current world order, including the United States Government," the statement continues. The FBI arrested a 21-year-old New Jersey man on Nov. 18 for trying to blackmail teenage girls. The man wanted the girls to send sexually explicit pictures of themselves. He also planned to commit terrorist attacks inside the U.S., and stockpiled body armor, zip ties, ski masks, and bombmaking books in his home, per ABC News.

The 764 Network uses platforms such as Discord, Roblox, and Telegram to befriend people and later threaten them with blackmail to force them into performing acts of self-harm, animal abuse, violence, or child sexual abuse. Good Morning America revealed that a 13-year-old named Jay Taylor was approached on Discord. Jay was trying to make friends online after struggling with his mental health during the pandemic, and he was encouraged to take his own life by a 764 Network member.

"They took advantage of Jay's loneliness and his kindness," said his mother, Leslie. "And then they completely preyed on his insecurities." FBI director Kash Patel said the goal of 764 is to unleash chaos and "modern-day terrorism in America, 764 crimes that involve harming our children by going after them online, causing self-mutilation, suicide, sexual abuse." Thirty people have been charged over the last few years, and the FBI is investigating 350 cases in the country involving the 764 Network.

In Jay's case, the 764 Network member encouraged him to kill himself while livestreaming, which he did. "It's one thing to learn that your child died by suicide," said journalist Juju Chang. "It's another thing to learn that people were watching and egging him on." "Sickening," added Jay's dad, Mr. Taylor. The Taylor family is planning to sue Discord for accountability and warn other parents about the foul 764 Network.

The 764 Network was created by was started by Bradley Cadenhead when he was 15 and living in Stephenville, Texas. The group is named after Cadenhead's zip code. Matt Kriner tracks extremist movements for the Institute for Countering Digital Extremism in Washington, D.C., and had a scary warning for the public. "It's hard to really put into terms the actual scope of what we're dealing with here," he said.