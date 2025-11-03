'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Has Made Some Pretty Racist Comments — Here's What He Said "I think it makes no sense whatsoever as a white citizen of America to try and help Black citizens anymore." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 3 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons; YouTube/Dilbert

It's been a long, strange road for Dilbert creator Scott Adams, the man responsible for one of the quintessential workplace comics. It was born from Adams's experience with a coworker while working at Pacific Bell. The character of Wally, like Adams's former colleague, was determined to be the worst employee of every month.

The comic had an impressive run that lasted almost 35 years. During that time, Dilbert became a symbol of the frustrated white-collar worker who was trapped in a relentless loop of mundane tasks. The comic came to an end in March 2023 following a series of racist comments Adams made in a YouTube video. What did he say? Let's get into it.

Scott Adams's racist comments cost him his job.

In February 2023, Adams dropped an episode on his YouTube channel titled "AI Goes Woke, I Accidentally Joined a Hate Group, Policing Schools." At one point, he advised white people to "stay the hell away from Black people. "Wherever you have to go, just get away," he said. Adams goes on to say white people should segregate themselves because "there is no fixing this."

This all began with Adams discussing a poll in Rasmussen Reports asking if it's OK to be white. Of the Black people who answered this question, 26 percent said no, and 21 percent said they weren't sure. "Add them together and that's 47 percent of Black respondents were unwilling to say it's OK to be white," said Adams.

Things took a strange turn when Adams said he identifies as Black because he likes to be on the "winning team." As such, he has spent a lot of his financial resources on helping Black Americans — "So much so," he said, "that I started identifying as Black." Following the revelations of the poll, Adams decided to "re-identify as white" because he didn't want to be a "member of a hate group." This is when he advised people to separate themselves from the Black community.

Scott Adams says he will still be friendly to Black people.

Adams reveals that he moved to a mostly white neighborhood for the reasons stated above. He then references something Don Lemon said, according to Adams, about noticing a difference in the quality of life between mostly white and mostly Black areas. Adams said Lemon reportedly noted there were more problems in the neighborhoods that consisted of primarily Black residents.