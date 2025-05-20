'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Has Earned a Substantial Net Worth From the Comic Scott Adams's net worth stems almost entirely from his comic empire. By Joseph Allen Published May 20 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@scottadams925

Dilbert has been one of the most successful comic strips in America for decades, and Scott Adams has been the voice behind it for much of that time. The comic's creator, who is now 67 years old, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with the same kind of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden is now dealing with.

Following the news that he was dealing with the cancer, many wanted to know more about Scott's net worth, and how he made all the money he has. Here's what we know.

What is Scott Adams's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott's net worth is roughly $20 million. Most of that money comes directly from the comic strip, which has become nationally syndicated. The comic first launched in 1989 and became an international sensation, appearing in more than 60 countries and 2,000 newspapers around the world. He was also the executive producer of the Dilbert TV show that aired on UPN from 1998 to 2000.

Scott Adams announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Just one day after Joe Biden announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, Scott announced that he had been diagnosed with the same type of cancer. "I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it — well longer than he's admitted having it," Adams said in a YouTube livestream. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

Source: YouTube

Adam has long been a vocal Trump supporter but did extend some sympathy to the ex-president, in part because he understands what he's going through. "I'd like to extend my respect and compassion for the ex-president and his family because they're going through an especially tough time," he said. "It's a terrible disease." Scott said that the condition was "intolerable" and that he was "always in pain" and had been using a walker for months.