What Happened With Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers? The NFL star played with the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 22 2026, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People want to know what happened to Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver spent more than a year on the sidelines following a knee injury. Brandon had just signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, per KRON4 News, a few months before he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which left him out for the rest of the 2024 football season.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon was supposed to return to the field sometime in 2025, but his comeback never happened, and folks want to know why.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened with Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers?

According to San Francisco 49er head coach Kyle Shanahan, Brandon missed rehab sessions for his knee injury and failed to communicate with him or the team during his recovery. The coach also said that the NFL star would not respond to his attempts to communicate with Brandon. "Eventually, there’s not much of an explanation, because it’s really hard for us and anyone else to understand," he said. "That’s why it’s something I’ve never seen in 22 years of coaching."

The team put Brandon on the reserve squad list, and they also voided any remaining guaranteed money on the wide receiver's contract, which reportedly paves the way for Brandon's release from the team. General Manager John Lynch said during a press conference on Jan. 21 that Brandon was finished with the team.

Article continues below advertisement

49ers GM spoke on the status of Brandon Aiyuk. pic.twitter.com/xDPuVsgxlO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 21, 2026

"I think it’s safe to say that he has played his last snap with the Niners," said the GM. "It’s unfortunate, a situation that just went awry. I will look long and hard at what could have been done differently, but sometimes just doesn’t work out." Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Brandon ghosted him and the team, and John Lynch says he has no idea why. “I wish I knew. I can’t help you there," John said.

Article continues below advertisement

The head coach recalled the last time he spoke with Brandon, and his inability to get in contact with him prompted Brandon's departure from the team. "I would say it officially stopped for me was when the last time I tried to get a hold of him and couldn’t," he said. "Tried a couple more times and couldn’t. And that matched everyone else who tried to get a hold of him and couldn’t. There’s not much of an explanation because it’s hard for us and anyone else to understand. ... It is what it is."

Kyle Shanahan on the last time he spoke to Brandon Aiyuk:



“I would say the last time it stopped for me was when I tried to get a hold of him and couldn’t. Tried a couple more times and couldn’t. And that matched everyone else who tried to get a hold of him and couldn’t. There’s… pic.twitter.com/UKVvo5kko5 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 21, 2026