Ole Miss Student Mary Kate Cornett Was Doxxed and Harassed After an Online Rumor Spread to ESPN "When the more popular people started posting, that's when it really, really changed," said Mary Kate Cornett. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 2 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET

College student Mary Kate Cornett may never forget the moment she went from being a normal college freshman to the target of online harassment. In February 2025, Cornett was starting her second semester at the University of Mississippi, where she was a first-year business major, reported The Athletic. She was dating a fellow Ole Miss student and described herself as happy, confident, and outgoing. Then, the rumor started.

According to the New York Post, a screenshot of an alleged Snapchat message was first shared by the X user @MAGAgeddon on Feb. 25. It detailed an alleged affair Cornett was having with her boyfriend's father. This was soon picked up by other accounts who trafficked in spurious claims. The story eventually made its way to ESPN. Here's what we know.

What is the Mary Kate Cornett rumor?

Per the unsubstantiated Snapchat message, Cornett cheated on her boyfriend, Evan Solis, with his father, Texas-based private banker Erik Solis. The two allegedly attended a basketball game together, then went out for dinner and drinks afterward, which resulted in the affair. Not only did the Snapchat allege that Cornett was stepping out with her boyfriend's dad, but it suggested this wasn't the first time she cheated.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Evan wrote, "These past couple of days have been extremely difficult for everyone in my life." He continued, "The unbelievable rumors about my family and Mary Kate’s are unacceptable and need to be addressed. The accusations are unequivocally false." Cornett has since turned off comments on her Instagram, while Solis deleted his LinkedIn profile.

The Independent reported that the story was first shared on the social media app YikYak and found new life on X. It was picked up by media personalities with more clout, such as KFC Barstool and Jack Mac from Barstool Sports, who referred to it on their social media accounts. Jack Mac took things to a new disturbing level when he promoted a Mary Kate memecoin. "When the more popular people started posting, that’s when it really, really changed," Cornett told The Athletic.

Pat McAfee joked about Cornett on his ESPN show.

As of March 2025, The Pat McAfee Show has nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube and is simulcast to ESPN. On Feb. 26, McAfee cut into his analysis of the NFL scouting combine to discuss the salacious rumor about Cornett. While speaking with NFL insider Adam Schefter and his "stooges," McAfee asked if they "heard about Ole Miss." He then said a "menage a trois" had "really captivated the internet." Schefter had the good sense to look uncomfortable while trying to change the subject.

Pat continued, "Some Ole Miss frat bro? Had a K-D [Kappa Delta] girlfriend. At this exact moment, this is what is being reported by … everybody on the internet: Dad had sex with son’s girlfriend." Although he never expressly mentioned Cornett, it was clear who he was referring to. He continued to make jokes at Cornett's expense throughout the rest of the show.