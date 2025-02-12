JCPenney Locations Are Closing Down in Multiple States Amid a Downturn in Sales for Years JCPenney first opened in 1092 in Wyoming. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 12 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to retail, another one bites the dust. Well, sort of. Although department store JCPenney isn't going out of business as a whole, the company did announce plans to shut down several locations. So, what JCPenney stores are closing? The locations are spread out across a few different states, and customers worry that more stores could be on the way.

To Some, JCPenney is one of the last long standing department stores still around. Sometimes, it's found in strip malls. In other places, you might find a JCPenney attached to a still partially functioning shopping mall. But there is no denying the way retail has changed overall, and now, JCPenney has adjusted to some of that change in a big way.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

What JCPenney Stores are closing?

According to Axios, JCPenney is slated to close eight locations nationwide. While this makes up less than 2 percent of the department store's locations, it is something that customers have taken note of. Primarily, because it lends itself to the worry that eventually, there will be more JCPenney locations closing across the United States.

The outlet reported that the eight JCPenney locations that are closing are located in California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and West Virginia. So far, no other states or locations within the states have been announced as additional closures.

Many retailers are closing stores, and Amazon is the cause. Their destructive methods have cost America legends like Sears, Kmart, Macy's, JCPenney, 70-shopping malls and a way of life. — Apple Acres (@applesacres) September 4, 2024

The exact locations of the JCPenney stores closing are below: San Bruno, Calif. : The Shops at Tanforan — 1122 El Camino Real

: The Shops at Tanforan — 1122 El Camino Real Denver, Colo. : The Shops at Northfield — 8568 E 49th Ave.

: The Shops at Northfield — 8568 E 49th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho : Pine Ridge Mall — 4201 Yellowstone Ave.

: Pine Ridge Mall — 4201 Yellowstone Ave. Topeka, Kan. : West Ridge Mall — 1821 SW Wanamaker Road

: West Ridge Mall — 1821 SW Wanamaker Road Annapolis, Md. : Annapolis Mall — 1695 Annapolis Mall Road

: Annapolis Mall — 1695 Annapolis Mall Road Asheville, N.C. : Asheville Mall — 3 S. Tunnel Road

: Asheville Mall — 3 S. Tunnel Road Newington, N.H. : Mall at Fox Run — 50 Fox Run Road

: Mall at Fox Run — 50 Fox Run Road Charleston, W. Va.: Charleston Town Center — 401 Lee Street E.

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Economic Times, the chain has had less foot traffic in recent years, and the financial strain led to the decision to close down a portion of locations.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

JCPenney joins other retailers closing in 2025.

JCPenney isn't the only retail chain affected by poor sales and profits over the past several years. Joann Fabrics and Crafts announced plans to close 500 stores nationwide, leaving behind just 300 locations. Party supply chain Party City announced plans to close down for good, with all locations expected to be shut down by the end of February 2025.