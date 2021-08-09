Markie Post, Star of 'Night Court,' Tragically Succumbed to Cancer at 70 Years Old

Through roles on hit television programs such as Night Court and The Fall Guy, actress Markie Post became a regular on television and a fixture of 1980s pop culture and beyond. Her work transcended decades of some of the most popular shows on the small screen, and, as such, she solidified her legacy for years to come.

Tragically, Markie passed away on Aug. 7, 2021, following a long-fought battle with cancer. In the wake of her death, family, co-stars, and others have spoken out about the immense impact she and her work had on them and pop culture as a whole.

Details are still emerging regarding the situation, but what type of cancer did Markie battle that brought about her unfortunate death? Here's what we know about her passing so far.