Fans Are Asking What Anthony Kim Was Addicted to Following Victorious Comeback Anthony won the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament on Feb. 15, 2026.

Golf fans were amazed to see retired professional golfer Anthony Kim win the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament on Feb. 15, 2026, following 12 years away from competing. Anthony's last win was at the 2010 Shell Houston Open, per CBS Sports. The pro-golfer retired in 2012 after he injured his Achilles tendon, and he also suffered from addiction.

Anthony shared in 2025 that he'd been sober for two years after being under the influence while playing on the PGA Tour, and fans want to know what he was addicted to.

What was Anthony Kim addicted to?

Anthony announced that he has been sober for two years in an Instagram post on Feb. 20, 2025. The pro-golfer was addicted to alcohol and drugs as he struggled with addiction and mental illness. "Two years sober," he wrote. "Biggest accomplishment of my life. I was barely physically able to walk into REHAB, needing assistance from my sober coach as my body was shutting down. The 1st pic is of what I had to take twice a day to safely withdraw." Anthony also noted that he was suicidal for nearly 20 years.

"I contemplated ending my life every day for almost two decades," he added. "Even while playing @pgatour when I to the public seemed happy while struggling w addiction & mental illness." "This post isn’t to tell everyone to get sober but for people who r letting addiction ruin their lives, as I did, that u can turn ur life around." he continued. "Every day I chose drugs & alcohol to numb the pain I felt. no matter what happened in my professional life, & I got so good at hiding it that I lost who I was."

Picture of the year in golf! Pure joy for Anthony Kim!! You have touched the hearts of golf fans everywhere!! #redemption pic.twitter.com/ufcxSZwFgl — Jim McLean Golf (@McLeanGolf) February 15, 2026

"In REHAB I found faith, self-love & respect & purpose," he added. "I am not proud of who I was but I am today. One of the many things I realized is how grateful we all need to B for what we have now & to spend time w REAL friends bcuz tomorrow is not guaranteed." Anthony also shared that having his wife, Emily, his young daughter, Bella, and the support and encouragement from his friends during treatment gave him motivation

COMEBACK STORY COMPLETE 🏆



ANTHONY KIM WINS LIV GOLF ADELAIDE 2026#LIVGolfAdelaide pic.twitter.com/w3TmrMeuiP — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 15, 2026

Anthony won the PGA Tour three times before he was 25 — and he is only one of five golfers in 30 years to do so. In 2008, he was also part of the winning Ryder Cup team, and Anthony recorded a Masters single-round record of 11 birdies back in 2009.