Darrell Brooks Trial Update: Verdict and Sentencing

According to the Associated Press, this trial has taken an immense toll on Judge Dorow.

“To say that this has been the most challenging of my career would be an understatement,” Dorow said in court on Friday, Oct. 21. “I’ve done my best, I believe, to be fair, to be unbiased, to protect the rights not only of Mr. Brooks as it relates to this trial but those of witnesses, those of the victims, and of course, last but not least, the jurors.”