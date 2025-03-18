When Is 'Epic: The Musical' Coming Out? Here's What We Know About the Eagerly-Awaited Play It's the story of Odysseus and his travels, with a modern and toe-tapping twist. By Ivy Griffith Published March 18 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @nnaples, @laughy.sapph, @jorgeherrans

Throughout history, the tale of Odysseus and his grand tragic travels have been retold. Through plays, movies, television series, and books, Homer's The Odyssey has been one of mankind's most beloved stories to retell. It has it all: tragedy, love, longing, adventure, romance, lust, heartache, loss, humor, and hope. And it has a very, very loyal dog.

Epic: The Musical is a compilation of songs on TikTok by songwriter Jorge Rivera-Herrans that re-tells the story in song form, bringing the character motivations and thoughts to life in a toe-tapping and oh-so-catchy way. But so far, all that has been released are the songs. So when is the actual play coming out? Here's what we know.

When is 'Epic: The Musical' coming out? It's gonna be a long wait.

Epic: The Musical has taken over TikTok. With catchy songs that tell the tales of character interactions, such as Calypso deciding to take the wayward Odysseus as a lover, it's easy to see why people have grown to love it. But when will the songs be put together in a musical play format and released as a whole tale? Unfortunately, there's not a lot of information as to exactly when the songs will be put together in a play format.

As of now, the songs exist just as part of a concept album. That is to say; it's a concept of a musical, that's also a "concept album" in that it's telling a story from start to finish. In December 2024, Jorge revealed in an interview with The Guardian that he was in talks with a "very high-level company" to make an animated movie and another for a "live-action stage show." Unfortunately, he gave no more details.

So there have been no concrete release dates for a formalized version of the musical, but creator Jorge is constantly churning out new content and looking for ways to keep the story alive. So we wouldn't write anything off for the future. In the meantime, the fans have arrived.

The 'Epic' songs are huge, despite the unusual format of the "play."

On YouTube, ample fan-made animations of the songs have made the rounds. So much so that you could watch the entire "show" in animations if you watch the songs back to back. Of course, you'd be missing the in-between bits where the actors act without singing, but it's enough to give anyone a solid taste of what the musical would be like once actually compiled into a play format.

And on TikTok, fans are doing what fans do best and rendering their own interpretations and odes to the songs. One version in particular, performed by Natalie Rose, whose TikTok handle is @nnapples, has been making the rounds. In her version, she plays the goddess Calypso as she welcomes a storm-toss'd Odysseus and his remaining men to her island and determines that she's doing to make him her lover.

He mentions his wife, Penelope. She asks who Penelope is, then decides she doesn't care and is moving forward with her plans to woo him anyway. In The Odyssey, Odysseus stays on Calypso's island for seven years. While those years are pleasant for Odysseus, he never gives up hope of returning to his wife, his son, and his land.