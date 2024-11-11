Home > Television > Yellowstone The Duttons Are Back — Here's When You Can Watch New 'Yellowstone' Episodes on Peacock It’s still unclear when the new episodes of 'Yellowstone' will be on Peacock. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 11 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Network

Everyone's favorite ranching family, the Duttons, is back! The latest season of Yellowstone has arrived, and it's bigger, bolder, and more thrilling than ever before. From family drama to high-stakes confrontations, this season promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats with every twist and turn.

New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network, but with busy schedules and the fact that cable is becoming less common, not everyone can tune in live. So, when can you stream the new episode on Peacock? Here's what you need to know.

When will the new episode of 'Yellowstone' be on Peacock?

Unfortunately, it’s still unclear when the new episodes of Yellowstone will be available to stream on Peacock. While the streaming service holds the rights to the show, that doesn't include next-day streaming. Thus, fans will have to wait just a bit longer.

Despite no official release date has been announced yet, we can make an educated guess based on previous seasons! For instance, the midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5 aired on Jan. 1, 2023, and the first eight episodes of the season didn't land on Peacock until May 25 — almost five months later.

Yellowstone. A show that started great and then became unwatchable. And I mean that literally. I pay for Paramount+ and Peacock TV and I CANNOT WATCH THIS SHOW. I can’t find it!!! How’s is this TV’s most watched show when it’s simultaneously on every platform, but no platform??? — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 11, 2024

If the show follows a similar release pattern this time, new episodes of Yellowstone could arrive on Peacock about six months after the series finale airs on Paramount Network. So, with the Yellowstone finale scheduled for Dec. 15, 2024, that means the new episodes could be available to stream anywhere between April and June of 2025.