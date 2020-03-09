We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
istock-452969547-1583769837412.jpg
Source: iStock

Here's How You Can Catch a Glimpse of the March 2020 Supermoon

By

It seems as though the elusive Supermoon is back, my fellow amateur astronomers, and it's truly better than ever. If you aren't familiar with the glorious orb that has earthling spectators worldwide in awe right now, the Supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to planet Earth during its orbit, according to CNN. It looks large and in charge, and it completely illuminates the night sky — that is — as long as there aren't too many clouds blocking the view.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know regarding this mind-blowing astronomical phenomenon, including when the Supermoon will become visible to the human eye, as well as its spiritual significance. Believe me — it's a spectacular sight that you certainly won't want to miss out on.