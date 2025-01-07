Natalia Grace Has Cycled Through More Than One Housing Situation — Where Is She Living Now? "She's also never done one violent thing ever." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 6 2025, 9:06 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Good Morning America

As of January 2025, Natalia Grace is 21 years old W.hen she first came to America in 2010, her adoptive family believed they were bringing a 6-year-old child into their home. Her situation was made more complicated by the fact that Natalia suffered from a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita. Her nightmare began almost immediately.

Natalia's story became part of the true crime genre with the release of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. The Barnetts quickly began to suspect the little girl was lying about her age and even went so far as to have her birth certificate changed. Thankfully she escaped that situation and found herself in a new home with a new family. Where is she living now? Here's what we know.

Where is Natalia Grace living now?

In 2009 another family was hoping to adopt Natalia, but were turned down. The DePauls are a family of little people who could give Natalia the kind of understanding that another situation simply could not. Perhaps this would have saved the little girl a lot of trouble, and possible trauma, had that happened. Fortunately a few days before Christmas in 2023, Natalia was able to finally connect with Vince and Nicole DePaul, who live in New York.

Natalia's story concludes with The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, which aired on MAX in January 2025. In it, we learn that Natalia was living with Bishop Antwon and Cynthia Mans in Indiana, the couple who took her in after the Barnetts abandoned her. The series includes interviews with witnesses who claim to have seen the Manses hit Natalia with a belt, slap her face, and imprison her in a room where she was assaulted. This allegedly went on for a decade.

After meeting a man online, who later became her boyfriend, Natalia was encouraged to escape from the Mans' home. That's when she contacted Nicole, who concocted a plan to get Natalia out of Tennessee where the Mans were living. "The last thing I told my sisters were, 'You guys go ahead to the church sanctuary and I love you,'" Natalia said in the docuseries. Nicole and her 19-year-old daughter Mackenzie drove down from their home in upstate New York and picked Natalia up at a church in Nashville.

Natalia Grace is happy with the DePaul family.

Natalia's time with the DePauls has not been without its problems, partially due to the fact that the Mans kept calling her. Nicole told People Magazine that they were trying to be gentle with Natalia, who had come from a home where there were a lot of rules. Since Natalia has settled down, she has been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, which is a "rare but serious condition in which an infant or young child doesn't establish healthy attachments with parents or caregivers," per the Mayo Clinic.