‘Escape the Undertaker’ Is an Interactive Film With the Man "From Parts Unknown"

There are some professional wrestlers who manage to "transcend" the genre by breaking into film, music, TV, and more. Andre the Giant, The Rock , Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena. There are tons of pro wrestlers who became big names both inside and outside the organization.

Then there are others the rare ones who've managed to be just as iconic, while primarily sticking to the wrasslin' business, like The Undertaker.

The "Dead Man" has become so synonymous with mystery that for the longest time, he hailed from "Parts Unknown." But fans want to know: Where does he really live?