David Sweat Made a Daring Escape From Prison in 2015 — Where Is He Now? David Sweat apologized for scaring people when he was on the run after breaking out of prison. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 23 2024, 6:05 p.m. ET

In early 2015, David Sweat was almost 12 years into a life sentence he received after brutally murdering a man when he decided to break out of prison. In July 2002, Sweat and two accomplices decided to rob a guns and fireworks business in Great Bend, Pa., per Press Connects. When they arrived at Mess' Fireworks, one of the individuals drove into the front of the building while the remaining two ransacked the place.

They were on the hunt for handguns, long guns, and knives. The men then headed to a park with the goal of moving the stolen goods into a different vehicle. That's where they encountered Sheriff's Deputy Kevin J. Tarsia, who Sweat shot repeatedly then ran over with his car. Tarsia was also shot by one of the accomplices. This landed Sweat in prison where he met Richard Matt, the man he hatched an escape plan with. It worked, kind of. Where is David Sweat now? Here's what we know.

Where is David Sweat now? He's back in prison.

In February 2016, Sweat stood before a judge in a New York State courtroom waiting to be sentenced. After he and Matt escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in June 2015, Matt was shot and killed while Sweat was caught a few weeks later. Because Sweat was already serving a life sentence, the judge tacked on six years of solitary confinement and added an $80,000 restitution fee. Before the judge made his decision, Sweat asked to address the court.

Sweat stood up and immediately apologized to the community for what he put them through during the time he was on the run. He specifically mentioned those who were afraid or felt compelled to leave their homes while the manhunt was underway. "That was never my intent," Sweat explained. "I deeply apologize for that." He is now at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy, N.Y.

David Sweat staged a hunger strike in 2022.

According to CNN, Sweat went on a hunger strike in March 2022 in order to protest a prison transfer. At the time, the former escapee was being moved from Shawangunk Correctional Facility to Great Meadow Correctional Facility. Apparently, this was not the first time he used a hunger strike to attempt to get his way. Judge Robert Muller in Warren County then authorized medical personnel to force-feed Sweat through "external or parenteral routes."