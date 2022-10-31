Where Is ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Filmed? There’s a Reason the TLC Star Stays Close to Home
Fans of the TLC show that follows a 22-year-old with pituitary dwarfism may be wondering, where is I Am Shauna Rae filmed? We know that Shauna Rae has a very close relationship with her mom Patty and her stepdad Mark Schrankel, and in fact, lives with her parents in Season 1.
As for how long Shauna may be living with Patty and Mark, well, if teasers for Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae are any indication, then the fun-loving TLC star may be considering a big move and going out on her own.
Where is ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ filmed?
Shauna lives in Long Island, N.Y. according to the New York Post. For those of you who know the area well, perhaps you’ll appreciate Patch’s reporting that specifically, the reality star resides in Coram in Suffolk County — and that is where the show is mainly filmed.
I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna’s life as a 3'10" adult woman who stopped growing after treatment for brain cancer at 6 months of age. A main theme of the reality show is how Shauna wants more independence, which is a struggle for her parents, who hope to protect their daughter from people who don’t understand her condition — and mistake her for a little girl.
In a sneak peek for Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae, the 22-year-old — who looks more like she is 8 years old — admits, "Mentally, emotionally, I definitely think I'm ready to live on my own, but I feel overwhelmed, so I'm not sure how this is gonna go.”
Shauna could potentially move out in the future and even leave the New York area.
Where Does Shauna Rae Live?
As of February of 2022, Shauna was still living with her parents in Long Island, N.Y. She told Hollywood Life at that time that due to a variety of factors including COVID and her financial situation, staying put made sense. “But [moving out] is something that’s going to happen in the future,” Shauna confirmed.
If the TLC star does move decently far away from Patty and Mark, this wouldn’t be the first time that she has lived outside of Long Island. Newsday reports Shauna was born in Pittsburgh, Penn. and spent four years there before her mom divorced her biological dad. At that time, the family relocated to Philadelphia. With Patty working at the Roosevelt Field Mall, Long Island has become home.
Meanwhile, it seems Shauna is already taking steps toward more independence. As viewers are well aware, she goes out to bars and on dates. And in August of 2022, Shauna shared that she had dropped her former last name, Lesick (she admits to not having a relationship with her biological dad). Taking to Instagram, the star said changing her last name was, “One small change that means a lot!" Her legal full name is now Shauna Rae.
Shauna’s Instagram also chronicles her frequent trips to Florida, where her sister Tara lives. Can we petition for an episode of I Am Shauna Rae to be filmed at Disney World in the future? Just sayin’!
I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.