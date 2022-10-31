Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > I Am Shauna Rae
Shauna Rae in season 2
Source: TLC

Where Is ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Filmed? There’s a Reason the TLC Star Stays Close to Home

By

Oct. 31 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Fans of the TLC show that follows a 22-year-old with pituitary dwarfism may be wondering, where is I Am Shauna Rae filmed? We know that Shauna Rae has a very close relationship with her mom Patty and her stepdad Mark Schrankel, and in fact, lives with her parents in Season 1.

Article continues below advertisement

As for how long Shauna may be living with Patty and Mark, well, if teasers for Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae are any indication, then the fun-loving TLC star may be considering a big move and going out on her own.

Shauna Rae close up
Source: TLC
Article continues below advertisement

Where is ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ filmed?

Shauna lives in Long Island, N.Y. according to the New York Post. For those of you who know the area well, perhaps you’ll appreciate Patch’s reporting that specifically, the reality star resides in Coram in Suffolk County — and that is where the show is mainly filmed.

I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna’s life as a 3'10" adult woman who stopped growing after treatment for brain cancer at 6 months of age. A main theme of the reality show is how Shauna wants more independence, which is a struggle for her parents, who hope to protect their daughter from people who don’t understand her condition — and mistake her for a little girl.

Article continues below advertisement

In a sneak peek for Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae, the 22-year-old — who looks more like she is 8 years old — admits, "Mentally, emotionally, I definitely think I'm ready to live on my own, but I feel overwhelmed, so I'm not sure how this is gonna go.”

Shauna could potentially move out in the future and even leave the New York area.

Where Does Shauna Rae Live?

As of February of 2022, Shauna was still living with her parents in Long Island, N.Y. She told Hollywood Life at that time that due to a variety of factors including COVID and her financial situation, staying put made sense. “But [moving out] is something that’s going to happen in the future,” Shauna confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

If the TLC star does move decently far away from Patty and Mark, this wouldn’t be the first time that she has lived outside of Long Island. Newsday reports Shauna was born in Pittsburgh, Penn. and spent four years there before her mom divorced her biological dad. At that time, the family relocated to Philadelphia. With Patty working at the Roosevelt Field Mall, Long Island has become home.

Source: Shauna Rae Instagram

Meanwhile, it seems Shauna is already taking steps toward more independence. As viewers are well aware, she goes out to bars and on dates. And in August of 2022, Shauna shared that she had dropped her former last name, Lesick (she admits to not having a relationship with her biological dad). Taking to Instagram, the star said changing her last name was, “One small change that means a lot!" Her legal full name is now Shauna Rae.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Shauna Rae Instagram

Shauna’s Instagram also chronicles her frequent trips to Florida, where her sister Tara lives. Can we petition for an episode of I Am Shauna Rae to be filmed at Disney World in the future? Just sayin’!

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Are Shauna Rae's Siblings? Get to Know the Family of the Reality Star

Who Is Shauna Rae's Biological Father? He's Not Involved With the TLC Series

Cancer Treatment Saved Shauna Rae's Life When She Was Just a Baby

Latest I Am Shauna Rae News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.