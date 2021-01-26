Where Is the Real Sam Bloom from 'Penguin Bloom' Now?

Two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts is no stranger to depicting real women on screen. Her latest role is in Penguin Bloom, which tells the story of Aussie native Sam Bloom's paralysis and how she channeled her outdoorsy nature into helping a magpie recover from injury.

The Netflix film also stars The Walking Dead alum Andrew Lincoln as Sam's husband/photographer, Cameron Bloom, and Jackie Weaver as Sam's mom, Jan.