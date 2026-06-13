What Crime Did Taylor Parker Allegedly Commit, and Where Is She Now? Everything We Know Parker has revealed, "It’s the hardest thing to admit, but I do not believe in going home for myself. My place is here." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated June 13 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of murder and kidnapping. Known for its harrowing true-crime documentaries, Netflix is at it again, this time, telling the story of Taylor Parker. The Texan tricked her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, into believing she was pregnant. In reality, Parker stole her friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock's baby (whom Simmons-Hancock had been planning to name Braxlynn) by cutting her out of the womb.

Article continues below advertisement

Parker then tried to pass off the baby as her own and called the authorities for assistance, claiming she'd given birth at the side of the road. Tragically, neither Reagan nor Braxlynn survived the ordeal. Now, six years later, people want to know where Parker is and whether or not justice has been served.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Taylor Parker now?

Parker is currently on death row at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Patrick L. O'Dnaiel Unit in Gatesville, Texas. The former photographer was found guilty of capital murder in 2022 and given the death penalty. She tried to appeal, but lost in 2025, followed by the Supreme Court declining to review her case in 2026.

Per USA Today, Parker has revealed, "It’s the hardest thing to admit, but I do not believe in going home for myself. My place is here. I stand firm on the belief that you do not deserve to have something you took from another. That’s part of the acknowledgment and acceptance process on the road to redemption."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Everything we know about the 'Maternal Instinct' killer movie.

The Netflix documentary, Maternal Instinct, is available to stream on the platform as of June 12, 2026. It tells the story of Parker's alleged crimes and contains statements from those who knew her. One important victim who appears in the documentary is Griffin, who truly believed that Parker was pregnant with his child.

Article continues below advertisement

IMDB reviews of the film are largely positive, with audiences calling the documentary "heartbreaking," "shocking," and "put together really well." Many note how, despite the fact that the horrific story is true, they still find it "unbelievable."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

When will Taylor Parker be executed?

As of the time of writing, Parker has not been issued an execution date just yet. She is still one of seven women in a Texas prison who are on death row.

Taylor Parker has two children.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Parker is a mother to two children whom she actually birthed. Due to some health issues during and after her second pregnancy, Parker had a hysterectomy, which meant she was unable to have more children.

According to Oxygen, Parker owed over $8,000 in child support and did not utilize her visitation rights with her son. As for Parker's daughter, Parker's own brother Zachary Morton, alleged, "It seemed like when Taylor was chasing another man, instead of the focus being on her children, it was on herself. It was all about her at one specific time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix