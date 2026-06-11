Missing Student Weston Higginbotham Was Found Dead in Japan — What Happened? Weston was reportedly in "decompression" mode when he disappeared while hiking. By Niko Mann Published June 11 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / @nancy.higginbotham.50

The mystery of what happened to college student Weston Higginbotham has been solved. Weston went missing while in Yamashina, Kyoto, Japan on May 29, 2026. According to NBC News, the student disappeared from his hotel after having an argument with his parents over AI. He was reportedly going hiking to decompress, and he was last seen near the mountains and forest near Kyoto.

Article continues below advertisement

Weston was a Biosystems Engineering student studying sustainability at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., when he went missing, and he had plans to go to Bolivia to distribute water to a local village with Engineers Without Borders. The search was delayed due to heavy typhoon rains delayed the search for several days. "Today, dozens of Japanese police officers searched through waist-high mud in an effort to find Weston," his mom, Nancy, wrote on Facebook. "Search dogs and helicopters were also deployed.”

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Weston Higginbotham?

Weston went missing on May 20, 2026, near Kyoyo, Japan. He'd been traveling with his parents and disappeared while hiking. His mom, Nancy, shared the news on Facebook and asked for help finding Weston. "PLEASE SHARE — MISSING HIKER IN KYOTO, JAPAN," she wrote. "My son, Weston Higginbotham, has been missing since May 29 after last being seen entering the Higashiyama mountain range from the Yamashina Station area in Kyoto."

Unfortunately, Weston's body was found on June 6 in the Kyoto Yamashina mountains, per ABC News. Nancy shared the tragic news on Facebook on the same day and noted that he was found by a volunteer. "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words."

Article continues below advertisement

"James 'Weston' Higginbotham lit up every room with his charismatic smile," read the post. "He was passionate about protecting the environment and was dedicating his life to sustainability. A proud vegan and environmental enthusiast, he rarely went anywhere without his reusable water bottle and fork, always trying to reduce waste and live intentionally. He was so kind and loved his family and friends and felt most grounded in nature."

Article continues below advertisement

"We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston," she added. "We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever. We will always love you, Weston."

According to the Kyoto Prefectural Police Department, they do not suspect foul play, but no cause of death was released. A family friend, Audrey Daniels, told the police that Weston "was definitely an experienced hiker" and he was in "decompression" mode when he disappeared, but would not harm himself, per NBC News. He had also turned off his phone.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was upset and he wanted space," she said. "So I don’t think he turned his phone off because he didn’t want to be found. He turned his phone off because he was upset.”