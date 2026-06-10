What Happened to Kumod Raney? Indian Actor Salman Khan Mourns Friend's Death "We will always cherish all the times we spent together. Your warmth, your love, your humour will be missed." By Alisan Duran Published June 10 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kumodraney

The Khan family is mourning the loss of a longtime friend whose death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media. Videos of Indian actor Salman Khan attending a funeral in Mumbai recently circulated online, leaving many fans wondering about the person who meant so much to the actor and his loved ones.

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As messages of remembrance continue to pour in from those closest to her, many people are searching for more information about Kumod Raney and her connection to the Khan family.

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What happened to Kumod Raney?

Kumod, a close friend of Salman and his family, died in June 2026. While her family has not publicly disclosed a cause of death, multiple reports, including NDTV, stated that Kumod had reportedly been battling cancer before her death.

News of her passing sparked an emotional response from members of the Khan family, many of whom attended her funeral in Mumbai. Salman was photographed paying his respects, while several relatives and close friends later shared tributes online.

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According to reports, Kumod was married to Jaggi Raney, who is known as one of Salman’s longtime childhood friends. She is also believed to have had a son named Kabir, whom several family members mentioned in their condolences. Although she largely stayed out of the public spotlight, Kumod maintained close ties with the Khan family for years, frequently appearing in social media photos from birthdays, celebrations, and private gatherings.

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Kumod Raney shared a close bond with Salman Khan's family.

Beyond her friendships, Kumod was also an entrepreneur. According to information shared by her beauty brand, she helped establish a luxury beauty lounge focused on offering multiple services under one roof while maintaining high standards of quality. Her social media accounts also reflected interests in interior design, marketing, travel, and family life. Earlier this year, she reportedly celebrated her 60th birthday surrounded by friends and loved ones, including members of the Khan family.

Following her death, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair. “I lost my beautiful sister today, nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was thr lifeline,” Sohail wrote. He added that he would miss her forever and prayed that she had found peace.

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Salman's sister Arpita Khan also honored Kumod with an emotional message. “We will always cherish all the times we spent together. Your warmth, your love, your humour will be missed,” she wrote, adding that Kumod would always be remembered by those who loved her.