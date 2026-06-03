What Was Jay Silva's Cause of Death? Former UFC Fighter Dies at 45 "Jay brought great joy, positive emotions, and the professionalism of a true athlete through his performances." By Alisan Duran Published June 3 2026, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jaysilvamma

The mixed martial arts community is mourning the loss of former UFC fighter Jay Silva. The veteran competitor, who fought for promotions including the UFC, Bellator MMA, KSW, and FAME MMA, died at age 45.

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Following news of Jay's death, fans began searching for details about what happened to the fighter known as "Da Spyda Killa." Tributes from fellow organizations and members of the MMA world quickly poured in across social media.

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What was Jay Silva's cause of death?

At the time of writing, Jay's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. News of his death was announced by FAME MMA, the promotion where he made his final appearance as a professional fighter.

In a statement shared on social media, FAME MMA wrote, "With immense sadness, we inform you of the death of FAME athlete Jay Silva. Jay brought great joy, positive emotions, and the professionalism of a true athlete through his performances." The promotion added, "We extend our deepest condolences to Jay's loved ones, family, and friends. Rest in peace!"

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Jay Silva record included fights in the UFC, KSW, and Bellator MMA

According to Complex, Jay competed in 27 professional MMA bouts over an 18-year career and finished with a professional record of 12 wins, 14 losses, and one draw. Over nearly two decades in the sport, he became known for facing some of mixed martial arts' toughest competition.

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Born in Luanda, Angola, Jay later fought out of Huntington Beach, Calif. He developed an interest in mixed martial arts after watching The Ultimate Fighter and eventually became a Grapplers Quest champion and Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt before making his professional debut in 2008.

The fighter appeared in two UFC bouts between 2009 and 2010, facing C.B. Dollaway and Chris Leben. While he lost both contests by unanimous decision, the appearances helped establish him on the international MMA scene and opened the door to opportunities with other major promotions.

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Jay Silva became known to fans as "Da Spyda Killa"

After his UFC run, Jay shared the cage with several recognizable names, including Hector Lombard, Kendall Grove, Sam Alvey, and Mariusz Pudzianowski. One of the most memorable stretches of his career came with KSW, where he became a fan favorite and twice challenged for the promotion's middleweight championship.

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Jay earned one of the biggest victories of his career in 2013 when he knocked out Michał Materla in a rematch under the KSW banner. The win remains one of the most notable achievements on his résumé and helped solidify his popularity among Polish MMA fans.

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Jay's final professional fight took place on April 5, 2025, under the FAME MMA banner. Although he lost to Denis Labryga by unanimous decision, the bout marked the end of a career that spanned multiple continents and some of the sport's biggest organizations.