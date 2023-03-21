MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Tragically Died at Just 27 Years Old

As the highest ranked professional men's middleweight MMA fighter in Italy, Iuri Lapicus was a force to be reckoned with, to say the very least. With only two career losses under his belt in the professional space, Iuri was a two-division standout in the ONE Championship, a Singaporean combat sports promotion with events featuring various mixed martial arts.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the most recent reason for Iuri making headlines has nothing to do with his career as a professional fighter. Instead, reports broke that the combat sports star died at just 27 years old, leaving behind droves of shocked fans and the world of MMA gripping with the loss. Here's what we know about the tragic situation.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Iuri Lapicus's cause of death?

According to Milano Today, Iuri died following a motorcycle crash that took place in Pogliano Milanese, in the city of Milan. The accident occurred on March 17, and the Moldovian-born MMA star — who lived in Italy — passed away on March 20 following three days in a coma.

Iuri reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into another vehicle, throwing him several feet from the crash, per TMZ. He was then airlifted from the scene to a hospital in the Niguarda district.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement to ESPN, the ONE Championship spoke about the young fighter's tragic passing. "The ONE Championship team is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Iuri Lapicus," they said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time."