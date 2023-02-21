Three-Time World Champion Hurdler Greg Foster Has Died at Age 64

On Feb. 19, legendary American Olympic hurdler Greg Foster died at age 64. The three-time world champion and Olympic medalist passed away peacefully following a long battle with amyloidosis, according to UCLA .

Here’s what we know about the circumstances surrounding the Olympic hurdler and UCLA Hall of Famer's passing.

In 2016, Greg Foster was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease with no known cure that negatively affects the organs. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “amyloid deposits can build up in the heart, brain, kidneys, spleen and other parts of the body” and can impact one or several organs.

It appears that the disease mainly affected Foster’s heart, leading to an emergency heart transplant in January 2020 followed by chemotherapy.