Former Brazilian Soccer Champion Pelé Has Sadly Passed Away at Age 82

In September 2021 the former soccer star had a sizable tumor removed from his spine and appeared to be doing much better. Unfortunately, a little over a year later he was back in the hospital, as doctors said that his "cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction," per ESPN. He passed away from these conditions on Dec. 29, 2022.

A few weeks prior to his death Pelé posted a hopeful message to Instagram assuring fans that he was doing well.