'Mean Girls' Broadway Performer Stephanie Bissonnette Has Died at Just 32 Years Old

According to the Mayo Clinic, medulloblastoma is "a cancerous (malignant) brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain, called the cerebellum. The cerebellum is involved in muscle coordination, balance and movement."

The clinic further notes that "medulloblastoma can occur at any age, but most often occurs in young children. Though medulloblastoma is rare, it's the most common cancerous brain tumor in children."