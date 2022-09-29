Pro Clubs and Other 'FIFA 23' Features Will Get Cross-Play Support With Future Updates

FIFA 23 is the first game in the franchise's history to feature cross-play support, allowing players on the same generation consoles to play with their friends and others online. This means that PS4 and Xbox One players can join in matches together, while those on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC can play together.

Unfortunately, despite this being the first installment in the franchise to have any cross-play support, it doesn't extend to certain features, like Pro Clubs.